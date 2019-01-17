Tahira Kashyap Goes Bald Post Chemo; Deepika Padukone, Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana Call Her Hot

Ayushmann Khurrana's childhood sweetheart and wife Tahira Kashyap has been an inspiration to those battling cancer out there. Her ultra positive outlook on her battle against breast cancer, regular updates on her social media showing her inherent warrior nature, has been inspiring and more. After sharing videos of her last chemo session, Tahira took to Instagram again to post of herself having bid goodbye to her long tresses. Tahira has gone bald and while she finds it liberating, celebs like Deepika Padukone, and her hubby Ayushmann Khurrana find her new look hot. Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza also posted messages showering Tahira with love!

Tahira Kashyap has been fighting breast cancer like a warrior for months, and now she looks the part of a fearless warrior. Tahira said goodbye to her long hair and posted a picture of her new self. She wrote, "Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good."

Bollywood celebs were quick to send Tahira love. Her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been a great support for her at every step of the way, commented on Tahira's post saying 'Hottie!' and added a heart emoji.

Deepika Padukone too called Tahira's new look 'Hot'.

Hrithik Roshan, shared her post and wrote, 'Amazing'. Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan too is fighting cancer.

Dia Mirza shared Ayushmann's comment and wrote, "You beautiful beautiful woman @tahira_k".

Reports are making rounds that Tahira will soon be making her feature length directorial debut in Bollywood. A source told DNA that Tahira will begin working on a movie starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saiyami Kher, in February.

MOST READ: Uri Success Party: Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam Wear 'How's The Josh?' Sweatshirts!