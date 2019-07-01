Tahira Kashyap Goes SAVAGE On Trolls For Mocking Her & Calling Her Ayushmann Khurrana's Brother!

Tahira Gives The Trolls Some Major Burns

"Jeez... itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke ab jab bhi main @ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai ‘tu mera, tu mera , tu mera bhai nai hai!'(sic)." Talking about the troll brigade, she says, "They do have a lot of time on their hands, now I get entertained. I've gone past the phase of feeling bad. The comments are amusing," she wrote in her Instagram post.

This Is How Ayushmann Khurrana Reacted To The Trolls

Tahira was quoted as saying by HT, "He didn't want me to put up the post and he was like ‘why are you even indulging in this' and encouraging these people. But I just felt that people need to know things. You just can't be silent about it for the longest time."

Tahira Is In Love With Her Short Hair

"It comes from a certain conditioning that only girls with long hair are pretty and we attach beauty and femininity to hair. It's about time that we change it. Short hair is equally amazing and funky... and feminine. I'm not going to let people and their definition of beauty define my femininity," the actress was quoted as saying by the leading daily."

Tahira On Dealing With Such Situations In Life

"My defence mechanism is always humour. That's my coping mechanism, too. There's no point in me telling them that ‘oh I had cancer and I lost my hair'. It's useless. If they had brains, they would've known. I think I made fun of them in return and I guess I had the last laugh."