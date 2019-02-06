Tahira Kashyap RIDICULED Ayushmann Khurrana When He Said He Wanted To Become An Actor

I Ridiculed My Husband When He Said He Wants To Become An Actor, Says Tahira Kashyap

"This man, my husband told me he wants to be an actor and I literally scoffed you know. I ridiculed him like "Ae shakal dekhi hai? (Have you seen your face?)," she said to HT.

I Laughed Right On His Face & Was Mean To Him

"So I did not believe in him. I was very brutal and I wasn't even shocked, I laughed. And that's the worst reaction to give to anybody that you are laughing at the person's face."

My Husband Had The Guts To Follow His Dreams Despite All The Laughter

"Perhaps in retrospect I feel that wow, this man has the guts to say it. This is what he wants to do and probably that was my way of hiding my own aspirations (to become a director)," said Tahira Kashyap.

Tahira Kashyap's Cancer Battle

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment and had preventive mastectomy. Her husband Ayushmann Khurrana is with her at every step of her life and she also shared a powerful and inspiring message on World Cancer Day on February 4, 2019.

On The Work Front - Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Dream Girl and the poster was out a few months ago where he's seen wearing a yellow saree and it's as intriguing as it gets. Dream Girl is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.