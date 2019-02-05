Tahira Kashyap Talks About The Rough Patch Between Her And Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap Sat Down For A Film Companion Interview

Tahira Kashyap sat down with Anupama Chopra for a Film Companion interview and talked about the rough patch she and hubby Ayushmann Khurrana went through when he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

She Opened Up About When The Rough Patch In Her Marriage With Ayushmann

"I was this crazy, insecure pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened and that was the worst phase for the both of us. I think both of us were very immature. He didn't have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me it's OK, especially when I am crazy on my hormones because I was pregnant at the time and I also didn't have the maturity to just take it easy and know that this thing will get over," she said.

'Both Of Us Lacked Maturity'

"Both of us lacked maturity. Then, you also feel like a whale and considering your husband is with beautiful women all around and you don't come from that background. Even, if you have the maturity, the passion and are understanding, you but you don't have the maturity to deal with the frills that come along."

Tahira Has Been Making Strides In Her Film Making Career While Also Battling Cancer

Tahira has been fighting breast cancer for the past few months now, and fighting how. She has been an inspiration to many, and a true cancer warrior. She released her first short film, ‘Toffee' last year, and is currently filming a feature film.