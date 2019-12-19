Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash Pictures: Karan Johar And Yash, Karishma Kapoor And Sameira Arrive
Internet's favourite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan is going to turn three tomorrow, and the little nawab had a fabulous birthday party today. Mum and dad, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan threw a lavish party for Taimur, and invited Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Khemu, Karishma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Karan Johar and his son Yash, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and their kids. Check out the pictures from Taimur's birthday bash.
Kareena & Saif Strike A Pose With Taimur
The Khan family posed for pictures on the occasion of Taimur's birthday bash. Little Tim Tim looked adorable in a black t-shirt paired with white pants, and a cool pair of brown boots. Saif and Kareena looked regal as always.
Soha And Her Daughter Inaaya Arrive
Taimur's cousin Inaaya Khemu arrived at his birthday party with mum Soha Ali Khan. Inaaya looked like a princess in a fluffy cream coloured dress. Soha opted for a black polka dot dress and teamed it with a pair of tights.
Karishma, Babita And Sameira Make It To The B'Day Bash
Karishma Kapoor and her daughter Sameira Kapoor arrived with grandmum Babita Kapoor. Karishma and Sameira opted for casual looks, whereas Babita looked classy as ever.
KJo & His Adorable Son Yash
Karan Johar and his son Yash made it to Taimur's third birthday party. The father-son duo matched in red bomber jackets and jeans.
The Deshmukhs Are All Smiles
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived with their Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh. The family was all smiles as they made their way to Tim Tim's party.
Kareena had earlier revealed that Taimur wanted two cakes for his birthday: 'One santa and one hulk'. Taimur is sure growing up as he is beginning to make his own decisions!
