Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash Pictures: Karan Johar And Yash, Karishma Kapoor And Sameira Arrive

Kareena & Saif Strike A Pose With Taimur

The Khan family posed for pictures on the occasion of Taimur's birthday bash. Little Tim Tim looked adorable in a black t-shirt paired with white pants, and a cool pair of brown boots. Saif and Kareena looked regal as always.

Soha And Her Daughter Inaaya Arrive

Taimur's cousin Inaaya Khemu arrived at his birthday party with mum Soha Ali Khan. Inaaya looked like a princess in a fluffy cream coloured dress. Soha opted for a black polka dot dress and teamed it with a pair of tights.

Karishma, Babita And Sameira Make It To The B'Day Bash

Karishma Kapoor and her daughter Sameira Kapoor arrived with grandmum Babita Kapoor. Karishma and Sameira opted for casual looks, whereas Babita looked classy as ever.

KJo & His Adorable Son Yash

Karan Johar and his son Yash made it to Taimur's third birthday party. The father-son duo matched in red bomber jackets and jeans.

The Deshmukhs Are All Smiles

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived with their Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh. The family was all smiles as they made their way to Tim Tim's party.