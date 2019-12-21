Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations: Saif-Kareena's Little One Cuts A Santa Claus Cake [VIDEO]

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Taimur recently turned three. To make the day special for internet's favourite kid, the celebrity couple threw a kid's party a day before. B-town celebrities like Karan Johar and his son Yash, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh with their kids, attended the party.

Saif and Kareena fulfilled Taimur's wish by ordering a Santa Claus cake for the birthday boy. A video of Tim is going viral on social media where he is seen preparing to cut a Santa Claus cake.

In the video, the star kid stands in front of a double decker cake in red and white, with a tiny Santa Claus on top. His parents and the crowd behind him sing 'Happy Birthday' song for him. Watch the video here.

Speaking about her son's birthday party, Kareena had earlier shared in an interview that Taimur had demanded two cakes, one Santa Claus and another, The Hulk. A Times Of India report quoted her as saying, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk'. I said, 'Why two?', he is like 'Two!'"

Taimur celebrated his first birthday in Pataudi and second one in South Africa. This time, the star kid rang in his birthday with his family and friends in Mumbai.

Talking about Kareena, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Newwz. Her hubby Saif, on the other hand, recently announced that he is a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

