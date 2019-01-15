Taimur Ali Khan Can’t Wait For His Playtime; Runs Towards The Jungle Gym!

Taimur Goes To His Play School

Taimur just returned to his home after a long European holiday with his parents, and is slowly getting back to his normal routine. Taimur has begun taking baby steps in his education as he was snapped at a play school today. His nanny accompanied him to the school and can be seen helping little Tim Tim out of the car.

All Tim Wants To Do Is Go Play!

It looks like Taimur had been waiting all day for his play time because he took off as soon as he got out of the car.

He Sprints Towards The Playground Leaving His Nanny Behind!

The cute cherub can be seen sprinting towards the playground unable to contain his excitement. His nanny had to try and keep pace with him! On the way, he looks at the paps calling out to him. Taimur Ali Khan is truly cute beyond words.

See The Look On Taimur's Face When He Gets There

See how happy Taimur is to get to the playground! Tim Tim has been cultivating many hobbies and skills. A few days back, he was snapped being taken for a horse ride. He has been spotted doing that on quite a few occasions previously. It looks like the penchant for horse riding began when Taimur, his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan went on a vacay to South Africa in December last year.

Tim's Cous Inaaya Joins Him

Taimur's cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also joined him at the play school. Inaaya is the cute grey-green eyed doll of a baby of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu. She and Taimur have been snapped on numerous play dates before. Isn't she so cute?