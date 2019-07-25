NEW PICS! Taimur Ali Khan CHILLS Like A Boss Baby On A Play Date With Inaaya & Kainaat

Kareena Kapoor Khan without a doubt is the coolest mom in the B-town. She surely knows how to let Taimur Ali Khan enjoy the best phase of his life i.e., childhood. Recently, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor along with the latter's parents left for London vacation and ever since they have landed in the foreign land, we have been getting many cute clicks of Taimur - the cutest sensation of social media platforms.

It's known to all how everyone is obsessed with Taimur's cuteness. We won't be wrong if we say that he's the most loved star-kid and why not? His cute antics never fail to leave us in awe. Who can just get over the way he says 'media' when he spots paparazzi and waves at them? Obviously, not us!

Taimur's New Click From London The tiny tot's cute cherubic looks and inevitable smile is something which can make anyone's dull day, a little better. We've got our hands on the new pictures of Taimur from London and it will surely make your day. Chillin' Like A Boss Baby Seen here is Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a fun backyard play date in London with cousin Innaya Khemu and Ranvijay Singh's daughter, Kainaat. A Day At Willows Activity Farm Taimur Ali Khan spends a day with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at Willows Activity Farm, which is famous for indoor and outdoor fun for kids as well as parents. Awww! Inaaya hugs Taimur Ali Khan as she reunites with him in London. Their pictures have left netizens gushing over their cute bond. 'Little Pumpkins' Brighten up your day with this picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Khemu with Kunal Khemu. Celebs including Dia Mirza and Shreyas Talpade drooled over this picture and left adorable comments on this picture. @Shreyastalpade27: "Teen bachche dil kay sachche." @diamirzaofficial: "Ufffff pumpkins 😍."

Meanwhile, Taimur's mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan had to return back for the shoot of her ongoing reality show.