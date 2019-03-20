Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys A Family Day Out; Varun Dhawan Snapped At Dad David Dhawan’s Office

B-Town's Royal Family Enjoy A Day Out

The little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a walk with his dad Saif Ali Khan and mum Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday morning. The little cherub looked super happy enjoying the walk when he was snapped. He looked adorable in a white t-shirt with brown shorts and a blue pair of sneakers. Kareena sported a casual avatar in a white t-shirt and black tights. Saif too looked casual in a Hilfiger t-shirt and green shorts.

Varun Dhawan At His Dad David Dhawan's Office

Varun Dhawan was seen at his dad David Dhawan's office on Wednesday. He smiled for the cameras when he was snapped. Varun was wearing a black Gucci sweatshirt with a pair of red sweatpants. On the work front, Varun is all geared up for his upcoming release, Kalank, having a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Malaika Arora Lunches With Her Fam

Malaika Arora was snapped post a lunch session with her parents and her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika sported a casual look in a white t-shirt and camouflage tights, which she teamed with a pair of flip flops. Malaika grabbed eyeballs last night when she made her red carpet appearance at the Zee Cine Awards in a red hot outfit.

Sussanne Khan Post A Salon Session

Sussanne Khan decided to indulge herself in a salon session and she was snapped post that. Sussanne looked casual in a black t-shirt teamed with black trousers, and a pair of silver and gold shoes.