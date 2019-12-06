Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Swing Ride With Cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & It's Such An Adorable Sight!

This Is Cuteness Overload!

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture where Taimur is all smiles as he is seen enjoying a swing ride with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actress captioned the click, "Up up and away ! #timandinni."

We Can't Get Over Taimur's Animated Expressions In This Photo

In yet another picture, little Tim is seen posing for a happy portrait with his parents, Saif and Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, grandmother Sharmila Tagore and others.

A Chilly Evening In Pataudi

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of him, Soha, Saif and Kareena chilling together on his Instagram page and wrote, "Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight."

Christmas Is Coming!

Meanwhile, Soha too shared glimpses of the beautifully-decked up Pataudi Palace on her Instagram story. She shared pictures of a Christmas tree as well as the premises, beautifully decorated with lights. Isn't it beautiful?