Taimur Ali Khan Goes To Play School With His Cousin Inaaya Kemmu; Nysa Devgn Snapped With Friends

Taimur Goes To His Play School

Taimur Ali Khan has become a celebrity that fans are obsessed with and he is just two years old! We look forward to a daily dose of Taimur photographs to make our day, and so we have gotten accustomed to watching Taimur grow up. Today, the little Nawab was snapped as he was going to his play school. He looked cute as always in a black tee, denims, and red sneakers. Having grown used to seeing the paparazzi around, Taimur almost always looks directly into the camera lens whenever he is snapped!

Inaaya Kemmu Joins Her Cousin

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Kemmu was also snapped at the same play school as her cousin Taimur. She looked adorable in a grey sweatshirt and jeans, with her hair in cute little pigtails. Inaaya and Taimur are quite close and are often seen on play dates with each other or hanging out at each other's house.

Nysa Devgn Spotted With Her Friends

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgn was spotted out and about in the city with her friends on Saturday. Nysa smiled for the cameras sporting a yellow tank top and flare bottom jeans, and wedge sandals.

Twinkle Khanna Spotted With Her Daughter At A Bookstore

Twinkle Khanna and her cute daughter Nitara were spotted at a book store on Saturday. It is well known that Twinkle is an author whose first book, Mrs. Funnybones made her the highest selling female writer in 2015. Twinkle looked pretty in a casual look, sporting a blue printed sweater with denims, and white sneakers. Her daughter Nitara too sported a casual look in a Gap zip up jacket, a white tee, and dark blue tracks.

Kunal Khemu After A Salon Session

Kunal Khemu looked fresh as he stepped out of a salon on Saturday. Kunal sported a casual look in a red t-shirt and black sweatpants.