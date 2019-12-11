Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Have Their Eyes On The Cake In This Fam-Jam Picture!

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently turned 75. To ring in the special occasion, she flew down to Rajasthan with her close pals and family members including son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, grandson Taimur, daughter Soha Ali Khan, son-in-law Kunal Kemmu and granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Before that, the royal family had stopped at their ancestral home in Pataudi.

The 'Aaradhna' actress ushered her special day with a tiger safari in Ranthambore. Both, Kunal and Soha shared pictures of their tiger-spotting on their respective Instagram stories. Later, Soha shared a perfect picture from her fam-jam.

She captioned it, "With so many people in one frame it's impossible to get a shot where everyone's eyes are open (sorry Bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera - Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake ! Happy Birthday Amman."

In the picture, while everyone is busy staring into the lens, little Tim and his cousin Inaaya can't seem to take their eyes off the yummy chocolate cake. While the birthday girl Sharmila Tagore is seen feeding a piece of cake to Soha, Saif goofs up by closing his eyes the moment the camera goes click.

On Monday, Kunal Kemmu who has a knack for photography, clicked some stunning pictures of Saif and Kareena on his Instagram page and wrote, "My camera just loves these two and so do I."

Later, he also posted a picture of himself with wife Soha and Inaaya and captioned it, "Hamsafari."

(Social media posts are not edited)

