CAN’T MISS The Joy On Taimur’s Face As He Goes Out To Play; Parineeti Chopra Gets Papped At Lunch

Taimur's Joy Knows No Bounds

If you follow little Taimur's snaps on a daily basis, you'll notice that the adorable cherub is growing up so fast. He looks different every time! On Wednesday afternoon, Tim Tim was snapped by the paparazzi, with the cutest smile of joy on his face as he was taken out for playtime. This kid, we just can't get enough of his cuteness. Taimur was wearing a black tee with grey pants and red sneakers when he got snapped today.

Kareena Doesn't Believe In Buying Taimur Branded Clothes

Taimur's cute outfits are another topic for talk among the boy's followers. Recently, his mum, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about shopping for Taimur's clothes in a conversation with MissMalini.com and she said, "Well ya, I shop at Zara, H&M and Adidas. I mean I don't believe in getting my son Gucci or Prada. I am very sorry. He doesn't earn his own money. His parents work really hard to buy his outfits and you know, my parents never gave me branded clothes till I made my own money."

Parineeti Looking Chic

Parineeti Chopra got papped when she was out for lunch at a popular club in Juhu today. She looked absolutely chic in a baby pink off shoulder sweater teamed with black leggings, and white sneakers. Parineeti is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Kesari on March 21st. She will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film.

Varun Dhawan Snapped At A Dance Class; Prepping For ABCD?

Varun Dhawan was snapped at a dance class in Andheri on Wednesday evening. He sported a black sweatshirt and shorts with sneakers. It looks like Varun has started prepping for Any Body Can Dance 3, in which he will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. This wil be the third installment of director Remo D'Souza popular dance movie franchise.

Bips Post A Workout Session

Bipasha Basu was spotted after a workout session at the gym today. She sported a black tank top over which she wore a black zip up jacket, teamed with dark printed tights and a pair of sneakers. Bips has been on a hiatus from work as she was last seen in the film ‘Alone' directed by Bhushan Patel, in 2015.