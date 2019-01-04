 »   »   »  Taimur Ali Khan Is The Cutest Snowkid; His Photo With Dad Saif Is Giving Us The Winter Feels!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Trust Taimur Ali Khan to always come to our rescue with his cute pictures when we are hit by boredom. The tiny tot is currently vacationing with his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gstaad, Switzerland. Their holiday pictures are giving us some major vacation goals, making us want to pack our bags right away and hit the Swiss Alps.
Drop everything else and check out this new adorable picture of Taimur with his dad Saif and we bet it will give you plenty of winter feels.
Hello Winter
We just can't get enough of this picture of Taimur chilling with his father in an igloo. Little Taimur's curious eyes and puppy face makes the click even more adorable.
We Are A Family!
Here's one more new picture of little Taimur where he is celebrating New Year with his parents. The toddler's cute expression is enough to sparkle our drab day.
This Trio Is Our Favourite
The Khans rang in the New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland. Their picture featuring Kareena in a dazzling blue gown with a thigh-high slit, Saif in a suit and Taimur in formals broke the internet.
Gstaad Is Their Favourite Destination
"Gstaad in winter is like a fairy-tale village- the whole village is done up like one big Christmas tree. I don't ski much, though I took lessons earlier, but my older son Ibrahim does. But there's so much more to Gstaad, actually. The food is the best in the world and the atmosphere is so unique," Saif had revealed in an interview.
Bebo Finds It The Most Romantic Place In The World
"If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world."
