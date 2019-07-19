Taimur Ali Khan Reunites With Cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu In London & It's Too Cute To Handle!
It's been quite some time since Taimur Ali Khan is away in London with his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. If you have been missing his cute shenangians, then these latest posts will surely cheer you up. The cherry on the cake? You even have Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's litle munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu joining the cute frame.
Have a look at the pictures here.
This Picture Is Melting Our Hearts
Soha Ali Khan shared this adorable picture where she is running towards Taimur to give him a warm hug. Aww, these two are cute as buttons here. The actress captioned the picture as, "Reunited!! #timandinni #london."
Tim & Inni
Earlier, Soha's hubby Kunal Kemmu had posted a picture where Taimur and Inaaya were seen walking holding hands with their backs turned towards the camera. "Tim & Inni," the 'Kalank' actor had captioned the picture.
The Fam-jam
Yesterday, Karishma Kapoor too had given us a glimpse of her London diaries featuring her and her kids, her mommy Babita, Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur.
Speaking About Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actress will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good News' and Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' where she plays a cop. She is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer 'Takht'.