Cutest Ganesha Admirer: Taimur Ali Khan Screams 'Mangal Murti Morya' In This Viral Inside Video
Kids love Lord Ganesha and no wonder Taimur Ali Khan is no different! The little munchkin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is known for his cute antics - be it in airports or outside his residence, he's the paparazzi's favourite. We have gotten our hands on an inside video of Taimur Ali Khan from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, shared by Karisma Kapoor, which is every bit cute and sweet!
In the video, Taimur can be heard screaming 'Mangal Murti Morya' in all enthusiasm and we just can't stop ourselves from watching the clip on loop. In the video, Taimur can be seen along with Karisma's son, Kiaan and her cousin, Armaan Jain. Have a look at the video here..
View this post on Instagram
#ganpatibappamoriya🙏🏼 #family❤️ @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotra @rimosky #ourboys
A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on
Many celebs including Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora showered love on Taimur's video by leaving 'heart' emoticons on the same.
Awww
Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan Kapoor and Karan Johar's daughter, Roohi Johar, seek blessings from Bappa while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The picture is too cute to miss. Isn't it?
'Fam Jam'
The Kapoors catch up on lunch and strike a perfect pose for the camera! After all, a family which celebrates festivals together, stays together.
Another Cute Snap!
Here's yet another cute snap of gorgeous mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor with their kids and we're totally rooting for their family get-together.
Ravishing Karisma
Good looks run in the genes of Kapoors. Karisma might be in her 40s but with her fit bod and pristine skin, she can give any younger model a run for their money. Don't you agree with us?