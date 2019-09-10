Cutest Ganesha Admirer: Taimur Ali Khan Screams 'Mangal Murti Morya' In This Viral Inside Video

Kids love Lord Ganesha and no wonder Taimur Ali Khan is no different! The little munchkin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is known for his cute antics - be it in airports or outside his residence, he's the paparazzi's favourite. We have gotten our hands on an inside video of Taimur Ali Khan from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, shared by Karisma Kapoor, which is every bit cute and sweet!

In the video, Taimur can be heard screaming 'Mangal Murti Morya' in all enthusiasm and we just can't stop ourselves from watching the clip on loop. In the video, Taimur can be seen along with Karisma's son, Kiaan and her cousin, Armaan Jain. Have a look at the video here..

Many celebs including Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora showered love on Taimur's video by leaving 'heart' emoticons on the same.