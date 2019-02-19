Taimur Ali Khan Soaks In Some Sun & Plays Unkulele; His Video Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet!

Meet The Little Superstar

In the video, Taimur is seen strumming the strings of his unkulele while soaking up the sun with his uncle Zahaan Kapoor encouraging him. At the end of the video, Taimur's laughter leaves you with a smile.

Twinning Diaries

A few days ago, a picture of Taimur and Kareena twinning in black tees stole everyone's hearts.

Saif On Going Vacationing With Taimur

In a magazine interview, Saif had said, "With Taimur, we end up travelling with a bit of an entourage. We never travelled light, but after Taimur, we travel even heavier."

Travelling With Taimur Is Exciting

"I'm experiencing motherhood for the first time, so everything with Taimur is a first. Travelling with him is especially new and exciting-even if we're going to a place I've been to before, taking him there makes it so different," Kareena had said.

Taimur Is A Sensation On Internet

Recently, there were dolls modelled after Taimur, owing to his massive popularity and fan-following. When Saif was asked about it, he said that that they should probably trademark his name and he is hoping someone sends one of the dolls to him. He also added that while he is glad people are making money off of him, he prays to God for his safety and happiness.