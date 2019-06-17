Taimur CHEERS For Team India In Blue Jersey; Dad Saif Watches Ind vs Pak Match With Reel Daughter!

We So Feel Like Pulling Taimur's Cheeks!

Sporting the Indian cricket team tee, the tiny tot is seen smiling and saluting for the camera. In no time, this picture went viral on social media with people drooling over his adorable antics.

Saif & Alaia In One Frame

Meanwhile, Alaia F took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures featuring her and Saif and captioned them as, "India V Pakistan father's day celebrations with my on screen father from #JawaaniJaaneman, #SaifAliKhan✨."

Speaking About Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaia plays Saif's daughter in this film which will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar who last directed Zaheer Iqbal-Pranutan starrer Notebook.

Speaking about her, Saif was earlier quoted as saying, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I'm looking forward to work with Alaia."

Meanwhile, Have You Seen This Picture Chilling With His Mom Kareena & Karisma?

Last week, Karisma shared this picture and captioned it as, "Lazy saturday... ☕️ holidays. In the photo, her sister Kareena is holding Taimur between her legs as he digs into a snack from a packet.