Taimur's Hilarious Reaction To Dad Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan Trailer Will Crack You Up!

Taimur Has A Funny Reaction To Laal Kaptaan Trailer

Recently in an interaction with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his son Taimur has watched the trailer of 'Laal Kaptaan' and the little one loved it so much that he demands, "Show me Maara-Maari trailer."

Taimur Watches The Trailer Twice A Day

While admitting he is sure it's "wrong parenting", Saif also revealed that his little one watches the trailer twice a day.

The Kid Is Quite Fond Of The Trailer; Here's Proof

The actor further added that, at first, he thought Taimur was asking him for his ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clip, but on asking little Tim, the kid replied that he wanted the 'Laal Kaptaan' trailer.

Earlier, Saif Had Also Revealed Kareena's Reaction To His 'Laal Kaptaan' Look

"I don't think..it's not her kind of movie. She was like great look, fab. But I don't think this is her kind of a film...this is like kind of, bit of a boys movie. Hopefully I am wrong but at least it's not her kind of movie, neither Star Wars or Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones...none of these are her kind of movies," a Zoom report had quoted him as saying. (sic)