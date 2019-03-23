Taimur Looks Happy Getting A Piggy Back Ride On Dad’s Shoulder; Malaika Arora Snapped After Gym

Tim Tim Enjoys A Piggy Back Ride

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the favourite celebs for the paparazzi to snap and he is just two years old! On Friday, little Tim Tim was snapped getting a piggy back ride from his dad Saif Ali Khan, and he looked too cute for words. Taimur was wearing a white t-shirt with green shorts whereas Saif sported a light purple t-shirt.

Malaika's Friday Gym Look

Malaika Arora, if you did not know, is a bonafide fitness freak who hits the gym n the regular. On Friday, Malaika was snapped by the paparazzi when she was going in for a workout session. She looked cool wearing a white t-shirt with grey camouflage tights and white sandals for her Friday gym look. She had tied up her hair in a top knot and she looked all ready to sweat it out at the gym.

Bipasha Basu Snapped At Salon

Bipasha Basu was spotted when she decided to indulge herself in some salon time on Friday evening. Bips smiled for the cameras when she was snapped, and she looked very pretty in a white polka dotted dress over which she wore a black cardigan and a pair of black sandals. She accessorized with a brown handbag and a snazzy pair of sunglasses.

Sanya Malhotra Goes Out For Dinner In The City

Sanya Malhotra looked cute as hell when she was out for dinner on Friday night. Sanya was snapped wearing a red button down shirt with a high rise denim skirt. She completed her outfit by sporting a pair of white sneakers to go along with it. Sanya was last seen in the movie Photograph, in which she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.