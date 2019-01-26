Taimur, Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Hoist Flag At Their Apatment; Sonam & Anil Kapoor Spotted

The Nawabi Family In Full On Patriotic Spirit

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at their apartment with their cute son Taimur Ali Khan. All three of them were dressed in traditional attires for the ceremony. Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in a pastel green salwar kameez, whereas Saif donned a blue kurta, and Taimur looked adorable as he stared right into the camera lenses in a white kurta pyjama.

Sonam Looks Beautiful In A Floral Saree

Sonam Kapoor and her dad Anil Kapoor were spotted at a popular club in Juhu on Saturday afternoon. Sonam looked absolutely beautiful in a pastel yellow saree with floral details. Anil Kapoor sported a casual look wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans and black sneakers. The father daughter duo has been promoting their upcoming film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which is set to hit the theatres on February 1st.

Kriti Sanon Smiles For Cameras

Kriti Sanon was also snapped at the same club on Friday evening. She looked totally cute in a dark blue t-shirt dress and white shoes as she smiled for the cameras. Kriti's upcoming movie Luka Chuppi's trailer just released and it has got everyone looking forward to the rom-com. She will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the movie which is set to release on March 1st, 2019.

Fatima Sana Giving Out 60s Vibe

Thugs of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was papped on Saturday afternoon. Fatima was giving out a 60s vibe in her outfit, wearing a cute tie front shirt and high waisted straight cut denims. Fatima was recently shooting for her next with director Anurag Basu and she took to her Instagram to express how it is working with him. She wrote in her caption, "Unreal! Life changing! Shooting with @basuanurag is like being backstage with a magician. Magical.... #anuragbasu" (sic).