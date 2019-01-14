Taimur, Samiera & Kiaan Kapoor, Inaaya Kemmu And Other Star Kids Attend Birthday Party: Pics!

Taimur Walks Hand In Hand With Mum

The little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan made his way to a birthday party, hand in hand with his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his grandmum Babita. Taimur looked cool in a khaki green shirt, denims and adorable blue shoes. Kareena Kapoor looked every bit the diva she is in a black maxi dress, while her mum Babita donned a cold shoulder floral black top and pants. Taimur, after a long while, flashed a smile to the paps.

Samiera & Kiaan Kapoor Are Super Excited

Karishma Kapoor's two kids Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor were super excited to go to the party. Kiaan was snapped running in wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, and a red zip up jacket. His big sis Samiera was sporting a ‘Stranger Things' sweatshirt, black tights and white sneakers.

Cutie Nisha Kaur Weber With Her Dad

Sunny Leone's three year old daughter Nisha Kaur Weber was snapped at the party with her dad Daniel Weber. Nisha looked adorable in a white top, jeans and white sneakers, and was carrying a cute pink backpack. Daniel Weber looked handsome in a white shirt and navy blue pants. Sunny and Daniel adopted baby Nisha in July 2017.

Tusshar Kapoor And His Son Lakkshya

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Lakkshya Kapoor were snapped at the birthday party. Lakkshya looked just like his dad in a lime green t-shirt and denims, while Tusshar kept it casual with a brown sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Inaaya And Mum Soha

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya arrived to the birthday party with her mum. Inaaya looked so cute in a white floral dress and a white headband. Soha Ali Khan looked pretty in a blue top and denims. She was carrying a toy for Inaaya.