Taimur Is Snapped At The Airport With Mum Kareena Kapoor; Kangana Ranaut's Classy Airport Look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped at the airport with her adorable baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. Kangana Ranaut, who is the queen of airport looks, looked absolutely classy as she was snapped at the airport today. Kajol went casual in a laid back kurta and jeans at the airport as she prepared to jet off somewhere. Sophie Choudry posed for the cameras at the airport. Check out all their airport looks!

    Tim Tim And Mum Kareena At The Airport

    It is a joy to us whenever we see pictures of Taimur. Today, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped at the airport with his gorgeous mum Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur looked adorable as ever in black Adidas coordinates and white sneakers while Kareena twinned with him, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt, with denims and white sneakers. She chose to give her casual look a more formal feel with a plaid blazer. The mother-son duo walked out of the airport hand in hand.

    This Pic Is Proof Why Kangana Is Known As The Queen Of Airport Looks

    Kangana Ranaut is known as the queen of airport looks for a reason. On Wednesday evening, Kangana was snapped at the airport looking classy as ever in a simple white Bengal cotton saree with blue polka dots. The actress wore white pointed toe pumps with the saree and carried a grey handbag. After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actress will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Amrita Puri and Mimoh Chakraborty.

    Kajol's Laid Back Airport Look

    Kajol too was snapped at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. She opted for a laid back attire for her travel today, dressed in a printed cream and blue kurta teamed with mom jeans and a pair of white kolhapuri sandals. After Helicopter Eela, Kajol will next be seen in the period drama movie, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also stars her husband Ajay Devgn, among other leading actors.

    Sophie Choudry Poses For The Cameras At The Airport

    Sophie Choudry posed for the shutterbugs at the airport as she prepared to jet off somewhere. The actress chose a casual look, wearing a light grey sweatshirt with a cute bunny print on it, black denims, and black combat boots.

