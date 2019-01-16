Taimur & Sunny Leone’s Daughter Nisha Attend Kiddie Party At Soha Ali Khan’s House

Taimur Snapped At Cousin Inaaya Kemmu's House

Our day is just not complete without a dose of Taimur Ali Khan. Little Nawab Taimur was snapped at his cousin Inaaya Kemmu's house today by the paps. As usual, he looked bright eyed and adorable as he stared right into the cameras lens. Taimur's now famous nanny accompanied him to what seemed like a kiddie party at Soha Ali Khan's house.

Do We Even Need To Say How Cute He Looks?

Taimur was wearing a blue baseball sweatshirt with a heart on it, teaming it up with ripped jeans and white sneakers. Do we even need to say how cute he looks? Yesterday, Taimur and his cousin Inaaya were snapped at their playschool. Taimur couldn't wait to run to the playground when he was taken there.

Sunny Leone's Baby Girl Nisha Also Attends The Kiddie Party

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber was also attending the kiddie party at Inaaya Kemmu's house. Nisha looked adorable in a white and pink floral dress, and a white cardigan over it, and baby pink shoes. Her expressions as she was snapped by the paps were too cute.

Dad Daniel Weber Accompanies Her

Nisha was accompanied by her dad Daniel Weber to the party at baby Inaaya's house. Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel adopted baby Nisha in July 2017. Sunny had told in an interview with India Today, "Nisha is the best gift I could ask for. She is so beautiful and amazing! From being in a foster home to coming home with us, she has been adjusting to her new life, it's so amazing. It is just that God brings people in your life, when it is the right time."