Taimur Walks Out Of The House & It Makes News, While We Have To Work Hard For It: Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Her Parents

In the same interview to Filmfare, Sara also talked about her parents Saif and Amrita, ''My parents insist that whether it's being a good actor or a level-headed person, you need to make your own mistakes. So, short of preventing me from jumping off a building, my parents are okay with me taking my own call and making my own decisions.

The only dos and don'ts are things like don't lie, don't be dishonest. Dishonesty shows in your eyes and no make-up artist or DOP (director of photography) will be able to hide that. So, just be real.''

‘I Admire My Grandmother Sharmila'

''She's the epitome of grace and elegance. That's something I admire. She's my grandmother so there's a lot of respect for her. I strike a balance between respect and closeness. I can talk to her about almost anything. But then again, our conversations are little more skewed towards world affairs and political science than towards hair and make-up.''

‘I Was Around Four When I Decided To Become An Actress'

''I was around four when I came across the song Kaanta laga. I couldn't pronounce the word ‘bungle' in the song. I'd say ‘Bunge ke peechhe'. At that point of time, I realised this was what I wanted to do. Of course, my interest evolved. At the age of four-five, you're glamour-struck. Then you realise and internalise what it takes to be here. Now, having shot two films, I want to do this more than ever.''

‘I Am Not Prepared To Deal With The Insecurities In Bollywood'

''I'm not prepared. I don't believe you can ever be ready. And yet you don't have a choice but to be ready. I won't ever wake up thinking, ‘Any role that comes my way, any insecurity... C'mon bring it on.'''

''Because that's not what this job is about. This job is about taking each day as it comes, living the moment in the best way you can and realising that everything is a team effort. Making a film, setting a look, walking out of your house, or be it anything else... you're not doing anything single-handedly. You should never believe you're ready. That's not fun.''