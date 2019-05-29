Takht UPDATE: Karan Johar's Film Not Shelved; To Go On Floors By December-January?

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar will be donning the directorial chair for his period drama 'Takht' which is touted to be one of his most ambitious films till date. The film boosts of an ambitious cast with names like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, recently there were speculations floating in that the media claiming that the film has been temporarily shelved after the debacle of KJo's last film Kalank.

Well folks, before you get disappointed, let us tell you that these are mere rumours. If the latest reports are to be believed, the film is definitely on the track.

Sometime back, Karan Johar even gave us a glimpse of Kalank preparation. Check out the post here-

It's Work In Progress A Pinkvilla report stated a source working on Takht, as saying, "The team is currently working rigorously to get the research material and everything in place. There's a separate room in Dharma, where they brainstorm and look out for pictures to set up the scenario from the Mughal era, that the film is based on. How the houses were, how the warfare looked like - all of it is being properly looked upon." Here's When The Period Film Is Speculated To Go On Floors A huge set will be built in Mumbai and work on that will also begin soon. As of now, Takht will roll out by the end of 2019 or early next year around January 2020," the source further added. Takht Will Be Like The K3G Of Mughal Era Karan Johar was earlier quoted as saying, "Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct. I'm hugely passionate about it. I'm obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That's the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it's gorgeous. It's absolutely beautiful." Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal Will Be Playing The Role Of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, Respectively He had further added, "It's something that I've always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I'm saying that what Takht is about. I think it is that part of history that I'm so passionate about. I can't wait to get into the prep mode which I've already started off."

