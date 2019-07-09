Tamannaah Bhatia Has A HILARIOUS Reaction To Reports Of Buying Sea-faced Flat At Double The Price

Tamannaah's Reply Will Leave You In Splits

The actress told the leading daily that she even got a phone call from her Hindi teacher about the same. "I told him, I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment,"she was quoted as saying.

'It Became Embarrassing As People Kept Asking About It'

She added, "After a while it became embarrassing as people kept asking about it. I have bought a house, but I did not pay double for it. My parents and I will move into it once the house is ready. I just want it to be a simple, artistic house with an earthy look."

Tamannaah On Replacing Mouni Roy In 'Bole Chudiyan'

Claiming that she had no idea about Mouni walking out of the film, the actress said, "It's okay, I've been around long enough to know that there are times when actors and makers are not creatively on the same page and then it is best to part ways. I didn't dig in too much because I make my own associations."

On Sharing Screen Space With Nawazuddin Siddiqui In 'Bole Chudiyan'

"I was looking for a challenging role and as soon as I heard this story, I knew that I had to be a part of it. Also, it's an opportunity to collaborate with an actor like Nawaz. Ours is a socially relevant film but without being preachy. Most women will be able to connect with my character."

The Actress Says She's Still In Touch With Her Baahubali Co-stars Prabhas & Rana Daggubati

"I'm in touch with Prabhas and Rana (Daggubati), besides being on a Baahubali WhatsApp group where we post memes and updates," the actress told the tabloid.