Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Emotional After Meeting 'Idol' Karisma Kapoor On A Flight!

There is hardly anyone out there who doesn't harbour a crush on Karisma Kapoor. With her charismatic persona, the actress has wooed millions of hearts across the globe. Not just us, even Tamannaah Bhatia is in awe of the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actress and recently had a fan moment with her on a flight to Amritsar.

Later, Tamannaah took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note for Lolo which read, "So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance faceoff in Indian cinema for me . Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious , will always cherish this meeting." (sic)

To this, Karisma replied with a heart emoji. Speaking about 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor with Akshay Kumar in a cameo. 'The Dance of Envy' is a musical piece in the film that features Karisma and Madhuri in a dance-off inside an empty auditorium hall. The two ladies leave you asking for more with their blockbuster dance moves.

Meanwhile, 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' completed 22 years on October 30. On the special occasion, Madhuri Dixit shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you Yashji for making me a part of this spectacular fim... The memories, songs & dialogues are still so close to my heart. Join me in celebrating #22YearsOfDTPH (sic)."

She even shared her favourite dialogue from the movie which is, "Mujhe toh poora bharosa hai ki kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai... aur kabhi na kabhi main usse zaroor milungi."

Coming back to Tamannaah, on the Bollywood front, the actress will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan'. The film earlier starred Mouni Roy as the female lead. However, the actress quit the film citing the makers' 'unprofessional behaviour'. Later, Tamannaah stepped into her shoes.

Tamannaah To Break Her 'No Kissing' Policy Soon? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

Tamannaah's 'I Don't Know Much About Him' Comment About Vijay Goes Viral!