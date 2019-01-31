English
    Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Manikarnika Controversy; Said This About Kangana Ranaut

    While Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been going strong at the box office, the film is constantly in the headlines owing to its controversy over its directorial credits. While co-director of Manikarnika, Krrish claims that he has directed the major portion of the film, Kangana maintains a firm stand that she has directed the 70% of the film. Amid all this, actress Tamannah Bhatia reacted to the Kangana Ranaut's controversy and here's what she said:

    "I am hearing good reviews for Manikarnika and URI. I want to catch-up. I know Krish. I haven't worked with him but we belong to the same industry. I know her as an actor. I have seen her on screen. I can only say that no one can touch her as an actor. The effort behind making films is really not explainable.

    There are complications with the director and technical crew. It is an unfortunate situation. It happens with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that two plus two is four. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said," said Tamannaah.

    For the uninitiated, Tamannaah will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, Mahalakshmi. Speaking of the film, she said, "We are waiting for a release date. Hopefully, that will happen in March."

    Inputs From Deccan Chronicle

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
