Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Kajol Looks Intense As Savitri Malusare In The New Poster

      The much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will be out tomorrow. But before that, the makers have been unveiling various character posters from the film since the last few days. Today, they dropped the first look poster of Kajol who plays the role of Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitri Malusare in the film.

      Kajol took to her Twitter page to share her first look from the historical drama and captioned it as, "Main aapko harne nahi doongi" #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER TOMORROW."

      In the poster, the actress gives us Maratha vibes in a red sari and a nath (Maharashtrian nose-ring). Her expressive eyes add more intensity to the poster.

      Speaking about casting Kajol in this Ajay Devgn starrer, director Om Raut earlier shared with Bombay Times, "Savitribai Malusare is a very important character. She is a strong woman who stands behind her warrior husband. She is loving, homely, motherly, and is also Tanhaji's strong support system in every aspect of his life. While he fights the war on the battlefield, Savitri manages the fort at home. We wanted an actor who could pull off the multi-faceted character effortlessly. When we narrated the part to Kajolji, she liked it a lot. She has enacted the part beautifully, and it's a treat to watch her on-screen."

      Ajay Devgn and Kajol are reuniting on the big screen after a long gap for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The couple last starred together in 'U, Me Aur Hum' in 2008.

      Speaking about 'Tanhaji', the film stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The film will lock horns with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' at the box office on January 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
