Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's Epic Battle Sets Our Pulse Racing!

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has dropped and it's impressive right from the first frame.

Based on the Battle of Sinhagad, the film has Ajay playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja's close aide and Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare. The actor is pitted opposite Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the role of the main antagonist Udaybhan, a Rajput working for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Ajay took to his Twitter page to share the trailer and wrote, "4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire! Witness history like never before. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer: https://bit.ly/TanhajiTrailer."

Watch the trailer here.

While Ajay Devgn shines as the Maratha warrior, Saif Ali Khan too leaves a lasting impression as Udaybhan. The trailer also gives us a sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn-Kajol's chemistry and we just can't wait to see them on the big screen. With spell-bounding visuals and gripping action, the trailer looks every bit promising.

Before unveiling the trailer, Ajay had dropped a brand new poster of the film and captioned it, "Get ready to witness the epic battle. #TanhajiTrailer out today at 1:47 PM."

Speaking about casting Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji Malusare, director Om Raut earlier said in a Mumbai Mirror interview, "He (Tanaji Malusare) was a husband, a father, a brother and a friend, and one of the greatest warriors of our country. Mr Devgn has the eyes, persona and physique which exudes power. I started writing the film in 2015 and gave Mr Devgn a narration two years later. He was my first choice even before I had locked the script."

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has Ajay reuniting with wife Kajol on the big screen after almost a decade. The actress essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare. What makes this film even more special is the fact that it's Ajay Devgn's 100th film.

The period film will also be releasing in 3D and is slated for a box-office clash with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' on January 10, 2020.

