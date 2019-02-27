English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tanushree Dutta To Come Up With A Short Film On Sexual Harassment; Will It Be Based On Nana Patekar?

    By
    |

    Tanushree Dutta, who ignited the #MeToo movement in India, is all set to come up with a short film, Inspiration that would revolve around sexual harassment. It will be dropped online on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. When asked about it, Tanushree told Mid-day, "It deals with the issue of wilful exploitation of young newcomers in showbiz or any other field where they don't have mentors or guidance."

    When Tanushree has shared her own sexual harassment story, she had accused Nana Patekar for the same and had also slammed choreographer Ganesh Acharya for supporting Nana at that time on the sets of Horn Ok! Please. When asked if the short film will revolve around reality, Tanushree said, ""It is a new format where reality meets fiction."

    tanushree-dutta-come-up-with-short-film-on-sexual-harassment

    Speaking of the plot, Tanushree says, "I was approached by Ullu, the online content platform that is producing the film. I play a guardian angel who inspires the girls to make the right decision."

    "I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate," added Tanushree Dutta!

    Read more about: tanushree dutta nana patekar
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue