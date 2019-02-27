Tanushree Dutta To Come Up With A Short Film On Sexual Harassment; Will It Be Based On Nana Patekar?

Tanushree Dutta, who ignited the #MeToo movement in India, is all set to come up with a short film, Inspiration that would revolve around sexual harassment. It will be dropped online on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. When asked about it, Tanushree told Mid-day, "It deals with the issue of wilful exploitation of young newcomers in showbiz or any other field where they don't have mentors or guidance."

When Tanushree has shared her own sexual harassment story, she had accused Nana Patekar for the same and had also slammed choreographer Ganesh Acharya for supporting Nana at that time on the sets of Horn Ok! Please. When asked if the short film will revolve around reality, Tanushree said, ""It is a new format where reality meets fiction."

Speaking of the plot, Tanushree says, "I was approached by Ullu, the online content platform that is producing the film. I play a guardian angel who inspires the girls to make the right decision."

"I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate," added Tanushree Dutta!