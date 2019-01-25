Tanushree Dutta Curses Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya & Rakhi Sawant In Another FURIOUS Statement

Tanushree Dutta Is Furious Against Ganesh Acharya

Tanushree wrote, "Ganesh Acharya, An ungrateful moron who was recommended by me for the horn ok please song and who turned on me just as quickly to help Nana get his way with me on the sets. His name is one of the four accused in my FIR. I wasn't harassed by just one but four ppl on set when I was only 24 years old and rising in my Bollywood career."

She Feels Humiliated

"This same Ganesh Acharya also went on to spread malicious rumours about me in the press thereafter and ruin my professional reputation. This guy is the brainchild behind all of the smear campaigns that were run on me by Rakhi Sawant where I was accused of all manner of derogatory things. I'm surprised that I'm still alive after so much humiliation 10 years ago as well as in the last 6 months of my stay in India where I took a stand against workplace harassment."

Tanushree Curses Everyone Involved

She continues, "You think you will survive opening your own academy and flourish?? I curse you won't!! I have cursed Rakhi, Ganesh Acharya, Nana, Rakesh Sarang, and producer Sami Siddiqui from the bottom of my heart and soul. Anyone who associates with you five personally or professionally or your businesses and affiliates will fall under this same curse and never prosper. Your children and the children of those that associate with you will suffer mental and emotional anguish the way I and my family have suffered. Mark my words carefully... Your firstborn sons will suffer physical torture and your daughters will suffer mental and emotional anguish! You will not prosper in any way."

'This Curse Is For Anyone Who Has Stigmatized Me'

"This curse is for anyone who has stigmatized me with their thoughts, words and/or actions and their associates and friends. Choose your friends and colleagues carefully then lest you be dammed too!! Enough of taking shit from you all. Right back at you. Take this and receive this into your soul. No priest or pundit or any holy or unholy person from any religion can get you out of it. The gods, goddesses and other spiritual entities will stay out of it as well so don't bother asking them to help. The solution to this curse will be revealed to you only by the supreme lord of this universe in due time after total repentance and in deep samadhi state."