Will Tanushree Dutta's Dream To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ever Come True? She Doesn't Think So

Last year, actress Tanushree Dutta was all over the news for giving a green flag to #MeToo movement in India. Post her revelation that she was allegedly sexually harassed by Nana Patekar in 2008, many actresses opened up about facing sexual harassment in the industry. Now, the actress is planning to make a comeback in Bollywood and while talking to HT, she revealed that she's keen to collaborate with maverick director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, the actress says that her dream to work with Mr Bhansali might remain unfulfilled as she feels that the director only works with top stars. Tanushree says, "It is a pretty wide jump for me but I watched the last couple of movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and loved them. I have always loved his films, his sensibility. I don't know if he would work with someone like me because he works with top stars only. But I also have a very high self esteem, so I never say never." (sic)

While praising his last directorial, Padmaavat, Tanushree says that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director whom she admires the most. She feels that he is very unique in his approach, in his filmmaking, the way his films look and his storytelling.

Tanushree further added that she knows how Bollywood functions and cracking such a role would be quite difficult for her. "I know a lot of times you don't even get the opportunity to audition for people you really want to work with because there is a business angle involved. When I was young, I was like, 'I want to want to work with this director and that director'. I've stopped doing that. You put yourself in a place where you get disappointed," said Tanushree.

Tanushree, who is currently based in the US, will be juggling between the US and India for work as she doesn't have a management team. She also asserted that she is trying to find a good representation for herself for movies and acting projects.