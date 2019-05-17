Nana Patekar Didn't Get A Clean Chit By Cops, He Created Rumours Just To Get Work: Tanushree Dutta

The Clean Chit To Nana Patekar Is False

"There is a false rumour floating in the Media that Nana Patekar has been given clean chit by Police in harassment case. I wish to clarify that the Mumbai police have given no such statement and that the investigation on the matter is still ongoing as confirmed by my advocate Nitin Satpute and the Mumbai Police,'' said Tanushree Dutta.

Nana Patekar's PR Team Spread The Rumours So He Can Get Work

"We have come to know that Nana Patekar's public relations team is responsible for spreading this false rumour because the accused in harassment cases are not getting any work in the industry and this is their attempt at damage control and fixing public image."

For The Uninitiated...

Last year, Tanushree Dutta kicked off the #MeToo movement in India by accusing Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. She stated that when she did not cater to his demands, he called up goons from a political party and vandalised her car and threatened her with dire consequences.

The Investigation Is Ongoing

Senior police officer Shailesh Pasalwad was quoted as saying to MidDay, "The investigation is at a crucial stage, hence won't be able to comment on it." Well, we hope that justice is served at the earliest!