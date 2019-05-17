Nana Patekar Didn't Get A Clean Chit By Cops, He Created Rumours Just To Get Work: Tanushree Dutta
Reports were out that the Mumbai police has completed their investigation and due to the witnesses' statements not matching with the accusations, the actor was given a clean chit and could walk scot-free. However, Tanushree Dutta clarified that the investigation is ongoing and the rumours were created by Nana Patekar's people so he can be in the good books of others.
The Clean Chit To Nana Patekar Is False
"There is a false rumour floating in the Media that Nana Patekar has been given clean chit by Police in harassment case. I wish to clarify that the Mumbai police have given no such statement and that the investigation on the matter is still ongoing as confirmed by my advocate Nitin Satpute and the Mumbai Police,'' said Tanushree Dutta.
Nana Patekar's PR Team Spread The Rumours So He Can Get Work
"We have come to know that Nana Patekar's public relations team is responsible for spreading this false rumour because the accused in harassment cases are not getting any work in the industry and this is their attempt at damage control and fixing public image."
For The Uninitiated...
Last year, Tanushree Dutta kicked off the #MeToo movement in India by accusing Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. She stated that when she did not cater to his demands, he called up goons from a political party and vandalised her car and threatened her with dire consequences.
The Investigation Is Ongoing
Senior police officer Shailesh Pasalwad was quoted as saying to MidDay, "The investigation is at a crucial stage, hence won't be able to comment on it." Well, we hope that justice is served at the earliest!
Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'