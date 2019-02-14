Tanushree Dutta Is Excited As Well As Nervous To Speak At The Harvard Business School

Tanushree Shares How She Is Feeling About Speaking At Harvard

In a recent interview with IANS, Tanushree Dutta shared how it feels to have been invited to speak at Harvard Business School. "I'm quite excited as it will be a new kind of experience as my audience will be quintessentially American. I'm also a bit nervous as everyone else on the platform is highly accomplished and experienced so, I hope I hold up well.

It will mostly be a panel discussion with a few speakers in front of a very intellectual gathering. The entire day will see several such panel discussions on various topics and some very prominent personalities attending."

When Asked If She Had Expected The MeToo Movement To Take Off The Way It Did

She said, "The #MeToo movement was just the beginning of me having a social impact. I have a divinely-ordained calling in my life to create a larger impact on human society. I believe I'm here to help wherever help is needed."

On Whether She Feels Empathetic Towards Kangana Ranaut

"Yes, I do. I feel empathy wherever and whenever someone feels cornered in life. Whenever someone puts in sweat and blood and does not get the acceptance and appreciation one deserves, I resonate with it. I don't know why but I felt compelled to write some words of encouragement and appreciation for her."

Tanushree recently came out in support of Kangana Ranaut for calling out Bollywood celebs for not supporting her with the release of her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

When Asked If She Speaks Her Mind Fearlessly

She said, "I follow my gut and the prompting of my spirit in all things, small and big. Sometimes God calls us to help and support individuals who may be flawed in their own way. But then who is perfect anyway? We just have to be obedient and follow the prompting of our spirit and expect nothing in return."