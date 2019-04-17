Tanushree Dutta SHAMES Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet & Tabu; Says 'Fake Heroes & Faker Rag Doll Heroines'

Tanushree Writes..

"It's time India wakes up and stops worshipping these morally bankrupt actors, directors, producers and others who clearly put on a facade of being family men just to promote their careers that they build on the tears of women like Vinta and others whom they silence using their muscle power."

Tanushree Slams Ajay Devgn Left & Right

"If you dig deep you will find skeletons in their closets so horrendous that it will totally makes sense why they would stand supporting the accused rapists, harassers and abusers and why their conscience doesn't prick them while doing so and why they give evasive answers when questioned."

She Further Wrote..

"Birds of a feather always flock together and that's why perhaps it doesn't bother some of these people to work with a guy who has been accused by several women of horrendous behaviour and that's why there's always an excuse."

'The Burden Of Proof Always On The Poor Woman'

"The law and order in India has always been skewed against the victims of sexual crimes and that's why the criminals have always been out on bail, the burden of proof always on the poor woman and hence justice in court has been a far fetched dream mostly apart from very few exceptions that too after years perhaps."

Tanushree To Ajay Devgn: You're A Disgrace

"But now we know that even the bigwigs of Bollywood not only love to support such creepy individuals but when u question them they give weird answers! The disgrace is not in the question or the topic but in your own conscience and soul!! You are the disgrace!"

Tanushree Slams Rakul Preet & Tabu As Well

"I hope and pray that someday Bollywood can be free of such lowlifes enjoying the adulation of millions but socially so irresponsible.

We need to have real heroes and heroines in Bollywood,real men and women who stand up for the dignity of helpless folks, be living examples of compassion, goodwill, and heroism and make a real impact in the nation by using their power and position to help rather than derail movements such as #metoo and other causes and lead by example.

Till then no option but to put up with these fake heroes and their even faker rag doll heroines!!"