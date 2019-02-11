Tanushree Dutta Takes A SHARP DIG At Khans & A-list Male Stars While LAUDING Kangana Ranaut!

Tanushree Lauds Kangana

In her official statement, Tanushree said, "Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide A++ list actress. Why the extra plus because she is the only one who made it to the top of her game in Bollywood without the nagging support and recommendation of A- list male stars, without a high profile surname or an unrealistically perfect, pure and pious facade that most Bollywood actresses seem to wear on and off screen."

‘Tanushree Praises Kangana For Setting An Example’

"Besides being a powerhouse performer she has truly set an example of someone who has made a unique and celebrated place for herself in an industry tough to conquer for an outsider.

This Damsel has truly made it all the way despite all the distress; leaving the frat boys club of Bollywood and their dames twiddling their thumbs in abject contempt for her success."

Tanushree Reveals Why Top Celebs Don’t Support Her

"Kangana, they don't support you because they are intimidated by your talent, they hate your guts and their brawny thick muscle brains can't seem to figure out for the love of sweet bejesus how on earth you made it this far without them!!"

‘With Manikarnika's Success You Have Hit Them On Their Softest Spot’

"They think they are Gods and it's blasphemy to acknowledge that you shouldered a multimillion dollar film on your own. With Manikarnika's success you have hit them on their softest spot and it will take them some time to recover.

They will come around eventually. They have to or else they run the risk of being irrelevant."

Tanushree Promises To Watch Manikarnika Soon

"I haven't seen the film yet but my friends in the US recommended me to watch it asap so, perhaps, I will soon. My parents saw it on opening week and they are all praises, especially for your performance in it. Keep up the good work and keep being you!!"

We wonder what Kangana has to say on this...