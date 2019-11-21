Tapsee Pannu Calls Vicky Kaushal & Jacqueline Fernandez Worst Co-stars: Here’s Why!

Tapsee Pannu, the talented actress has already made a mark in the movie industry with some memorable films and performances. Another quality which makes the actress different from her contemporaries is her outspoken nature. Tapsee Pannu has always garnered attention with her frankness in the interviews, and has never shied away from speaking her mind.

In the recent episode of the famous chat show No Filter Neha, which is hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, Tapsee Pannu went on to make some interesting remarks about her co-stars. The actress revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez are the worst co-stars she has ever worked with, to the much shock of the audiences and media.

But unlike we expected, Tapsee Pannu made such a statement on a very positive note. According to the actress, her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal gave her a tough competition when it comes to the performance. Vicky's exceptional acting skills made Tapsee so conscious during the filming and the actress even openly said that to him.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, made Tapsee Pannu conscious about her hotness quotient during the filming of Judwaa 2. The actress revealed that she had to struggle really hard to match up to Jacqueline's screen presence in the movie, as she looked simply hot and stunning. Tapsee also revealed how she envied Jacqueline for her hot body, in the chat show.

Tapsee Pannu was last seen in the biographical movie Saand Ki Aankh, in which she appeared with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was opened to positive responses and Tapsee was widely praised for her performance. The talented actress will be next seen in the upcoming RSVP movie Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays a woman who aspires to become a sprinter. Tapsee recently wrapped up the filming for her another upcoming project Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

