HOT SCOOP! Tara Sutaria Adds Fuel To Her Dating Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra

Ahem! Ahem!

In the promo video that was released, Tara who was talking about her crush, said, "I have a crush on an ex-student, not on a current student. "

Do we even need to mention that she's hinting at the Student Of The Year actor.

Recently, An Insider Talked About Sid & Tara

Deccan Chronicle recently quoted a source saying, "It's, nothing intense. They are both busy building their careers. She's just starting out and he's looking to catch up with his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal who have raced far ahead. Distractions are the last thing he needs."

Sid & Tara Have Also Signed A Film Together

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in Milap Zaveri's next, Marjavaan.

Nikkhil Advani, who is co-producing the film with Bhushan Kumar, said in an interview to a daily, "This time too, the expectations are high as Sidharth and Riteish have delivered a huge hit in the past. Also, with Milap at the helm post the confidence he has gained from Satyameva Jayate and his strength in the dialogue and drama department we are confident we have another winner."

Excited Much?

Speaking of Tara & Sid, Advani was quoted as saying "Tara joining the team just adds to the freshness and excitement. Her character is one of the USPs of the film."