Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence On Dating Sidharth Malhotra After His Break Up With Alia Bhatt!

Tara On Dating Sidharth

"Sid and I live close by so we hang out together. He's very busy and so am I but it's nice to have someone close by. We have a lot in common, he's wonderful! We are friends... good friends," said Tara Sutaria.

Tara On Working In Marjaavaan With Sid

Speaking of the same, she told, "There's a third film now (Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu action-drama RX 100), which I kick off in two weeks with Ahan Shetty.

It's a blessing to be doing three films in my first year. I've just wrapped up Marjaavaan, an emotional, dramatic, violent love story which was quite a change from the light-hearted SOTY 2.

When I heard the script for the first time I wondered if I'd be able to do it as it's such a different world. The girl in the RX 100 remake is also completely different."

Tara Sutaria On Rejecting Kabir Singh

For the unversed, Tara was the first choice to play the lead actress in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. When asked about the same, she told that it didn't work out because she had to shoot a lot of portions for SOTY 2.

However, she's glad that soon after wrapping up SOTY 2, she did Marjaavaan.

Tara Sutaria Is All Praises For Priyanka Chopra

In the same interview, when Tara was asked if she bonded with Tiger Shroff over Michael Jackson, she said, "We do, but I have many other idols like Priyanka Chopra who has made us proud as Indians and as women."

SOTY 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019.