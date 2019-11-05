Tara Sutaria Dating Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain? Actress Says He's Special To Her

Tara Sutaria On Reports Of Dating Aadar Jain

On being asked if she is dating Aadar Jain, the 'Marjaavaan' actress told the tabloid, "Well, we really enjoy each other's company."

The Actress Won't Stop Hanging Out With Aadar

Tara further added, "It's important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

What Drew Them Closer?

Earlier, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "Tara is a friendly girl who quickly broke the ice and drew out the normally reserved Aadar. They share a lot in common."

Meanwhile, Tara Also Addressed Reports Of Link-up With Sidharth Malhotra

"Such rumours, and not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they're not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt," the actress told the tabloid.