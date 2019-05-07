English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tara Sutaria Hails Hrithik Roshan As The Hottest Teacher!

    By
    |

    Tara Sutaria who is soon making her silver screen debut with Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff feels that Hrithik Roshan will make for a great and hot teacher, amongst all the names from the industry.

    In one of the interactions, the debutant actress said, "I think Hrithik Sir would be a great teacher, a hot teacher also!". Taking cues from the aforesaid, this makes the student couple- Tiger and Tara a big fan Hrithik.

    hty

    Hrithik Roshan who is hailed as the millennium superstar for the pan Indian appeal he holds, after the Khans is the constant favourite of all quarters of demographics across and alike- from a child for his superhero appeal to families for the projects that he has been a part of and delivered intense performances.

    He will be seen playing the character of a Maths teacher in his highly awaited film, 'Super 30' and the students of tinsel town are already swooned over by the actor.

    The actor has always surprised the audiences and critics with his versatile portrayal of varied roles in his movies, alike. Currently, the actor is shooting for another project with co-star Tiger Shroff.

    Hrithik Roshan who has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres has yet again given the testimony of his versatility.

    The posters of the film added to the excitement of Super 30 as Hrithik Roshan posed with 30 kids who play his students, giving a peek of the look that the character carries.

    Releasing on 26th July 2019, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming next is one of the most awaited films of the year and is based on the real life story of mathematician Anand Kumar.

    Tara Sutaria Reveals Her Role Model & It's Not Whom You Expected

    Read more about: tara sutaria hrithik roshan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue