Tara Sutaria Isn't Very Fond Of Bollywood Parties And She Has Her Own Reasons!

Unlike her contemporaries including Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria isn't a star-kid and there's only one thing common among all of them i.e., they all have worked with Dharma production. Tara, who made her début with Student Of The Year 2, is looking forward to her next release, Marjaavaan. While promoting her film, the actress made an interesting revelation about herself. Wanna know? Read it below..

Sidharth Malhotra Recalls His First Meeting With Tara Sutaria: I Remember Asking Her...

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria revealed that she struggles to fit in at Bollywood parties. She said, "I struggle all the time. It's been happening since I as a kid. I have a twin sister who's very different and she's comfortable around people. I'm really shy and awkward. I never used to go to parties while growing up because I was so so scared. Certain experiences stay with you. You put me on stage, I'm myself. But at a party, I'm awkward. There's nothing wrong with that. But I know a lot of people do."

She added, "When you don't know people or not grown up around people, it can be a little overwhelming. I know of people who have said things like, 'She speaks so properly, she's sitting so properly. That's how I was raised. If anyone has an issue, I can't do anything about it."

Marjaavaan, which also casts Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and marks the second outing of Tara after SOTY 2.