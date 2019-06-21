English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tara Sutaria On Being Linked To Sidharth Malhotra: People Care Too Much About Our Personal Lives

    By
    |

    Tara Sutaria made a impressive debut with Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2' this year and already has two big projects- Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavan and Ahan Shetty's RDX 100 remake. However apart from her professional life, the actress was recently in news for her alleged 'link-up' with Sidharth Malhotra

    Recently while speaking with a leading daily, Tara reacted to these reports and called her Marjaavan co-star a 'wonderful' and 'sweet' person.

    Tara Sutaria On Reports Of Dating Her 'Marjaavan' Co-star Sidharth Malhotra

    The actress told Hindustan Times, "I guess it's a part-and-parcel of our line of work. In fact, we were warned and told beforehand that we should expect it."

    This Is What Has To Say About Him

    "As for Sid, he is wonderful and a sweet person. I am doing my second film [Marjaavan] with him. And that's it. I think people care too much about our personal lives. And I said he is a good boyfriend material since someone had asked me that question specifically. I had said that ‘I am single' and that I was sure he would make a lovely boyfriend."

    Was Tara Insecure About Making Her Debut With Ananya Panday?

    To this, she replied, "Not really, and I don't think it ever will. I have been born and brought up in a different and wonderful way. I don't look at females as competition. I think we should encourage and support one another. So, there has never been any kind of negative feeling towards anyone. We also share a great friendship off screen."

    Tara Looks Up To These Two Actresses

    "Honestly, I love Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. They are, in their own way, so different - be it as actresses or as human beings. Look at what Deepika has gone on to achieve since her debut. And Priyanka is so wonderfully recognised the world over. I love her even in Indian films. She is traditional yet so modern. There is so much to learn from both of them."

    On Bagging Two Big Films Even Before Her Debut

    "I do recognise the fact that it doesn't happen to a lot of people that even before your first movie is out, you are busy with two other films. That way, I feel very lucky. I am very excited and have just begun working on RX100 remake. You can say that I am very happy as well as busy (smiles)."

    Karan Johar ANGRY With Tara Sutaria For Praising Kangana Ranaut? Now She DITCHES Her & Picks Deepika

    More TARA SUTARIA News

    Read more about: tara sutaria sidharth malhotra
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue