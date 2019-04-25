Tara Sutaria Reveals Her Role Model & It's Not Whom You Expected
Tara Sutaria, who is all set to debut in Bollywood in Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday revealed her role model and it's not what you expected. During a recent interview, Tara Sutaria was asked who does she look up to in the film industry and her answer stunned quite a lot of people. Check out below who does Tara Sutaria love...
Kangana Ranaut Is My Role Model, Says Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria said Kangana Ranaut is her role model in Bollywood and stated that despite being an outsider, she has achieved a lot. Tara said than Kangana has come so far on the basis of her talent with no support whatsoever.
For Upcoming Actors, Kangana Ranaut Is An Inspiration
Tara Sutaria also revealed that almost all the upcoming actors who have no support in Bollywood, look up to Kangana Ranaut as an inspiration.
The Stylish Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday
Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were all out promoting their upcoming movie Student of The Year 2 and the duo looked stunning beyond words. They're fashionista's who create their own trend and look dashing as ever.
Student Of The Year 2
Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer Student of The Year 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.
