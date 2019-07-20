TBT Pic: Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor Seen Chilling Together On Tamasha Set Without Deepika!

Ranveer & Ranbir Having Fun On The Sets Of Tamasha

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram to post this throwback picture from the sets of Tamasha when it was being shot in the French island of Corsica. He captioned it, "This ones for real ❤️#throwback #corsica #tamasha #matarghasti @ranveersingh @ranbirkapoor @auggypereira

#boscolesliemartis #boscocaesar #lifeatbcdc #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #tbt" (sic). Both Ranveer and Ranbir can be seen goofing around on the set in casual attire, posing with the choreographers.

Deepika & Ranveer Share A Strong Friendship With Ranbir

Deepika and Ranbir ended their relationship in 2009, after dating for two years. The two of them did not work on a film together until Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Deepika is now happily married to her long-time boyfriend Ranveer Singh, and the two of them share a strong friendship with Ranbir.

Ranveer Is Not Insecure

Earlier this year, Ranveer had said this when asked if he felt insecure about Deepika and Ranbir working together - "Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it's cool," he said, adding, "Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement (I made Deepika Padukone my wife, that's an achievement)! Tere bhai jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai (No one is tough like your brother)."

If Only We Get To See The Three Share A Screen!

While Deepika's films with both Ranveer and Ranbir have been huge hits, fans are now eagerly waiting to see Ranveer and Ranbir share a screen together. As of now, Deepika and Ranveer are filming for Kabir Khan's 83 whereas Ranbir is filming for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.