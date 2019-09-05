English
    Teacher's Day Special: Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Favourite Subject & How He Overcomed His Weakness

    Today is a very special day for all the teachers around the nation as everyone is celebrating Teacher's Day. On this special occasion, just like every student, actor Hrithik Roshan reminisces about his school days and spills beans about himself and what kind of subject, he used to like.

    When asked about his favourite subject, Hrithik Roshan was quoted as saying, "As a kid, I was not academically inclined, but I have always been a curious learner. So, to an extent, I enjoyed studying Science. In fact, I still do. I like getting into the depth of things and if a subject interests me, I enjoy doing research on it through books, videos and articles."

    It's known to all that Hrithik used to suffer from stammering when he was a young kid. When asked about his favourite teacher, he took the name of his therapist Dr Oza and said, "He was the first person who understood my weaknesses and helped me work on it."

    Hrithik, who played the character of 'teacher' in his last release, Super 30, also asserted that teachers are the true nation-builders. He totally believes that teachers are the ones, who are responsible in shaping the future of society with the thoughts they seed in kids' minds, the lessons they teach them at such an early stage.

    On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2019.

    hrithik roshan
